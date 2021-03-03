Truist Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.
DIN traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 15,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
