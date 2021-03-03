Truist Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

DIN traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 15,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

