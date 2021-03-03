Truist Securiti Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Athenex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

ATNX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 39,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,665. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $475.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

