Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 159.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,397.15 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $398,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,542 shares of company stock worth $17,584,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

