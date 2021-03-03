Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.38

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 6326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $21,168,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 50.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $4,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trustmark by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 438.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

