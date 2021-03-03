TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

TTEC has raised its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.