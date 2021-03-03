TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

