Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.30% of Tupperware Brands worth $243,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 3.01.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

