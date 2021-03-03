Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,001,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

