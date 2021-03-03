Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,714,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
