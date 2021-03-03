Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,714,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.