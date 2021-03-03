TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 10th (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

TWC Tech Holdings II’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 10th. TWC Tech Holdings II had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TWCTU opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.