Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 8.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.21 and last traded at $130.00. Approximately 980,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 912,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $647,508.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $62,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.