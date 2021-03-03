Ubex Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $748,397.92 and approximately $257,147.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00446434 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

