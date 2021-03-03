Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Cap of $16.74 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $16.74 million and $34,916.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,570.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.85 or 0.03137157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00375076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.01034566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.00432353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00369443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022571 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.