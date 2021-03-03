UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,882 ($89.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,419.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,943.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £90.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

