UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Valeo has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

