UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

