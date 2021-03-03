UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 244,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,804. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

