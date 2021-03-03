UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 244,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,804. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.