UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 1,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.