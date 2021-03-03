UBS Group Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AZN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

