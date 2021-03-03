UCA Coin Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $84,883.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,286,166,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,459,012 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

