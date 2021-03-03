UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 23,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,101. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.