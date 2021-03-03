Ultiledger (ULT) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and $137,675.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

