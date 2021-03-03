Ultra (UOS) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $80.47 million and $2.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,329 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

