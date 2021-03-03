Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells $4,254,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RARE stock traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 703,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,017. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

