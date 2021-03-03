Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 10.5%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.28 and last traded at $125.30. Approximately 703,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 466,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

