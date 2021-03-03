Umbrella Network Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009401 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

