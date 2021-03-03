UMH Properties (UMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $726.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

