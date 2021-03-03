Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.63

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 120238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

