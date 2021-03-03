Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.63

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 120238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
