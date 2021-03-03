Unification Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $11,738.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

