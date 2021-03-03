UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $251.26

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $251.26 and last traded at $250.26, with a volume of 2758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.35.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

