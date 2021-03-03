Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $7.96 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and $764.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $25.54 or 0.00050349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,737,932 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.