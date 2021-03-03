United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

