United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

