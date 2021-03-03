United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

