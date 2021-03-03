United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.42% of United Therapeutics worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

UTHR traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,092. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.