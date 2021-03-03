Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Cut by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises 5.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Universal Display worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,519. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.50. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.