Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 6,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.