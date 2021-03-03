Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Down 49.5% in February

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the January 28th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UUU traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 329,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

