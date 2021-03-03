University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,104 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 43.2% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785,493 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

