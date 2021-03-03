Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UVSP. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

