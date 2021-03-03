UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Achieves $4.89 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $838,972.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00775088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

