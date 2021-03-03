Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

