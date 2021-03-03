Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $10,687.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00207983 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,732,791 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

