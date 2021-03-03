Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.78.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $52,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.