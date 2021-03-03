Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.66% of Upwork worth $154,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,285,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,080,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,985,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

