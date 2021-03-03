Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 5.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 3,848,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,949,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

