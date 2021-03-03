Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.60 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UE. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 35,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.