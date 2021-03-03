Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Raised by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.