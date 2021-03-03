Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 136.1% in February

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the January 28th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 109,417 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $263,694.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $293.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

