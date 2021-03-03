Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 65956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

